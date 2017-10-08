CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett started his NFL career the right way.

On Garrett's first professional play, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft sacked Josh McCown of the Jets for a loss of 8 yards.

Garrett missed the Browns' first four games with a high ankle sprain, but he was announced with the starters on Sunday.

He did not get on the field until third down, though, and he lined up inside in a two-lineman alignment.

The Browns blitzed, and Garrett came free inside guard James Carpenter to sack McCown shortly after he set up to throw.

In the week leading up to the game, Browns coach Hue Jackson said he would have Garrett on a "pitch count" in his first game.

On the Jets' first two series, he was on the field only on the third down.