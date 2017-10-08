Vice President Mike Pence says he left Sunday's 49ers-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over protesting that took place during the national anthem.

For the second week in a row, the 49ers had more than 20 players kneeling during the national anthem with their hands over their hearts. Teammates stood behind the kneeling players with one hand on a kneeling teammate's shoulder and the other over their hearts.

The Colts wore black T-shirts with the words "We Will" on the front and "Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity" on the back for the second straight week. The players stood with their arms locked during the anthem.

Pence tweeted that he would not dignify any event that disrespects soldiers, the flag or the anthem.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The vice president sent several follow-up tweets, including one that said "While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem."

NFL players who have demonstrated during the national anthem over the past year have said they are protesting police brutality and racism, not the flag or the anthem itself.

The protest began in August 2016, when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the national anthem in preseason games. Last month, President Donald Trump chastised the practice, calling players who did so "sons of b----es" and encouraging fans to leave NFL stadiums if they saw it happen in front of them.

Pence, a former governor of Indiana, had been in Indianapolis as part of the celebration of Peyton Manning and his induction into the Colts' Ring of Honor during Sunday's game.

Around the NFL on Sunday, at least seven players from two teams kneeled during the national anthem while three Miami Dolphins players and the Tennessee Titans' Rishard Matthews remained in the tunnel or locker room during the anthem.

The Niners conducted a similar display for the national anthem last week in Arizona.