CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals lost both of their starting cornerbacks in the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Dre Kirkpatrick was ruled out with a shoulder injury, and Adam Jones was ruled out with a lower back injury. They were replaced by William Jackson III and Darqueze Dennard.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd also left in the first half with a knee injury after limping off the field in the first quarter.

Jones walked off the field with trainers on his own power early in the half but went down on his knees on the sidelines clutching his back. He attempted to return to the game but had to leave again after a few plays.

Jones slowly got up after attempting to make a tackle and got a high-five from a teammate as he walked off the field again. He went to the locker room and did not come back.