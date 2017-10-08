PHILADELPHIA -- Another catch, another record for Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

With his reception on second-and-10 with 21 seconds left in the first half Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Fitzgerald has caught a pass in 200 straight games, joining wide receiver Jerry Rice (274 games) and tight end Tony Gonzalez (211) as the only players to reach 200.

Fitzgerald is No. 3 on the NFL's all-time receptions list with 1,151 catches.

Fitzgerald led the league with 107 catches last season at age 33 to finish with his second straight 1,000-yard season.