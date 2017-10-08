EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall was carted off the field in the second quarter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He left the game with an ankle injury.

This came just moments after wide receiver Sterling Shepard limped off the field with an ankle injury. Both players were ruled out for the game in the second half.

Marshall attempted to make a catch deep down the right sideline and also hurt his left leg when he came down awkwardly trying to make a catch. He had his left cleat off as he was taken to the locker room on the cart.

Shepard was injured when he was hit hard over the middle earlier on the same drive. The second-year wide receiver came into Sunday leading the Giants with 21 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall, who was a key acquisition this offseason, had started the season slowly. He had 16 catches for 139 yards in his first four games with the Giants. He had two catches for 15 yards before leaving Sunday with the injury.

Shepard had one catch for nine yards against the Chargers.