Odell Beckham gets injured after going up for a catch in the fourth quarter and is seen in tears while being carted off. (0:24)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a fractured left ankle during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team.

A source told ESPN that Beckham will get a second opinion before deciding on surgery to repair the injury. It is the same ankle Beckham injured during the preseason.

Beckham was carted off the field Sunday after suffering the injury with about four minutes remaining in the loss, which dropped the Giants to 0-5. He had gone up for a catch and fell awkwardly to the ground, and Chargers players immediately called for medical help.

He was the fourth Giants wide receiver to be injured against the Chargers. Brandon Marshall was carted off in the second quarter with an ankle injury just moments after Sterling Shepard limped off the field with a sprained ankle. Both Marshall and Shepard were ruled out for the second half.

Editor's Picks Giants lose Odell Beckham as disastrous season only gets worse With four minutes left in Sunday's game, the Giants' season went from bad to truly disastrous. They lost the game and Odell Beckham Jr.

Dwayne Harris also left on a cart early in the third quarter with a fractured foot.

"It's a tough situation when you lose three, eventually four, receivers in a game. I thought we did the best we could," quarterback Eli Manning said after the game. "We had a scoring drive with a couple of them out and two receivers left, but [tight end] Evan Engram has played in the slot. Just simplify the game plan a little bit. ... We were able to get a couple first downs, but it was not the ideal situation."

Marshall attempted to make a catch deep down the right sideline and hurt his left leg when he came down awkwardly out of bounds. He had his left cleat off as he was taken to the locker room on the cart.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Marshall suffered a sprained ankle.

Shepard was injured when he was hit hard over the middle earlier on the same drive. The second-year wide receiver came into Sunday's game leading the Giants with 21 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall, who was a key acquisition this offseason, had started the season slowly. He had 16 catches for 139 yards in his first four games with the Giants. He had two catches for 15 yards before leaving Sunday with the injury.

Shepard had one catch for 9 yards against the Chargers.