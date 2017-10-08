EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beckham was clearly grimacing and holding his left ankle as he was taken away on the cart with four minutes remaining in the game. He had gone up for a catch and fell awkwardly to the ground, and Chargers players immediately called for medical help.

He was the fourth Giants wide receiver to be injured against the Chargers. Brandon Marshall was carted off in the second quarter with an ankle injury just moments after Sterling Shepard limped off the field with an ankle injury. Both Marshall and Shepard were ruled out for the second half.

Dwayne Harris also left on a cart early in the third quarter with a fractured foot.

Marshall attempted to make a catch deep down the right sideline and hurt his left leg when he came down awkwardly out of bounds. He had his left cleat off as he was taken to the locker room on the cart.

Shepard was injured when he was hit hard over the middle earlier on the same drive. The second-year wide receiver came into Sunday leading the Giants with 21 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall, who was a key acquisition this offseason, had started the season slowly. He had 16 catches for 139 yards in his first four games with the Giants. He had two catches for 15 yards before leaving Sunday with the injury.

Shepard had one catch for 9 yards against the Chargers.