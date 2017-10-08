PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a head injury Sunday in their 34-7 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Editor's Picks Carson Wentz, Eagles soar to new heights vs. Cardinals Carson Wentz had the best day of his career in leading the Eagles to a dominating 34-7 performance over the Cardinals.

He was ruled out at the beginning of the third quarter. Second-year player Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Johnson in the lineup.

The injury puts Johnson's availability for Thursday night's game at the Carolina Panthers in question. If he has a concussion, there would be little time for him to pass the league-mandated protocol.

Since the start of last season, the Eagles are 8-2 with Johnson in the lineup and 2-8 in the 10 games he missed because of suspension.