        <
        >

          Eagles RT Lane Johnson ruled out after suffering head injury

          4:27 PM ET

          PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a head injury Sunday in their 34-7 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

          He was ruled out at the beginning of the third quarter. Second-year player Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Johnson in the lineup.

          The injury puts Johnson's availability for Thursday night's game at the Carolina Panthers in question. If he has a concussion, there would be little time for him to pass the league-mandated protocol.

          Since the start of last season, the Eagles are 8-2 with Johnson in the lineup and 2-8 in the 10 games he missed because of suspension.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.