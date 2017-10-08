DETROIT -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Ngata has been dealing with injuries the past two weeks - including getting his shoulder worked on during last week's win over Minnesota. He came off the field midway through the second quarter and soon made his way to the locker room for more testing.

With Ngata out, the Lions will rely more on Akeem Spence and Jeremiah Ledbetter opposite A'Shawn Robinson.

The 33-year-old Ngata entered Sunday with five tackles and a sack and had two tackles and a sack before leaving the game against the Panthers.