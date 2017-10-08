OAKLAND, Calif. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.

West injured his calf on Baltimore's opening drive of the game. He got the start over Alex Collins, running hard for 17 yards on his first two carries.

But West fell to the ground before reaching the sideline and clutched his left leg. He was helped off the field by trainers and carted to the locker room.

West, the Ravens' leading rusher, has struggled for most of the season. He had fallen behind Collins on the depth chart the previous two weeks and had been limited to 10 total carries.

Injuries have hurt the Ravens all season. Baltimore has already placed 16 players on injured reserve.