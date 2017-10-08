        <
        >

          Source: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker believed to have ankle sprain

          5:46 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Miami Dolphins believe receiver DeVante Parker suffered a sprained right ankle during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

          Parker left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Prior to his departure, he had one catch for 6 yards.

          Miami's leading receiver entering Sunday, Parker has 18 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown in four games.

          With Parker sidelined, Jarvis Landry led all Dolphins receivers with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee.

