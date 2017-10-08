PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger pointed the blame directly at himself Sunday after his five interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars, arguably his worst game as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

When discussing what's holding the offense back, Roethlisberger said after the 30-9 loss, "Maybe I don't have it anymore."

It was more a stream-of-consciousness moment than a declaration, but the 14-year veteran clearly was affected by the brutal outing.

Roethlisberger is the first Steeler since Mark Malone in 1987 to throw five picks in a game. Roethlisberger threw multiple pick-sixes for the first time in his career since 2006. Scott Tolzien of the Colts is the only other NFL quarterback to throw two pick-sixes this year.

The last NFL quarterback to throw at least five picks and zero touchdowns was Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 3 of 2016.

The 35-year-old said it's difficult to pinpoint the exact problem with the Steelers' offense, which is averaging 19.8 points per game despite loads of firepower.

Roethlisberger (33-of-55, 312 yards) said he needs to improve "everywhere," but he points out he's had bad stretches of play before and bounced back.

"Doing this long enough, you understand not to panic," Roethlisberger said. "I'm not going to hit any buttons where it's like, 'Oh man, what do I do to change all this and that, go see people.' Just come out on Wednesday and be ready to practice."

A descriptor of Roethlisberger's day came late in the fourth quarter: A 28-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown was negated by a holding penalty, and two plays later he threw a pick to Tashaun Gipson.

Asked whether Roethlisberger is taking risks that he hadn't before, coach Mike Tomlin said simply, "He's not playing well. I'll let him speak for it."

Roethlisberger on Sunday recorded his first 300-yard game in his past 11 regular-season outings, but most of the yards were hollow, as the Steelers went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

The only Steelers receiver with more than 60 receiving yards was Brown (10 catches, 157 yards), who offered encouragement for his quarterback.

"He's going to come to work this week with a lot of intensity," Brown said. "He's going to bring the best out of all of us, especially after a week like this."

Center Maurkice Pouncey said the offense didn't help Roethlisberger. Protection should have been cleaner and some receivers fell down on their routes.

"There's no one to blame. We just didn't play well as an offense," Pouncey said.