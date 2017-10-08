ARLINGTON, Texas -- On the day the Green Bay Packers got one starting cornerback, Davon House, back from an injury, they lost another, rookie Kevin King, to a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game at Dallas.

The plan early on looked like it had called for King, the Packers' top draft pick this year, to shadow Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. But that had to be scrapped after King dropped out on Dallas' second possession of the game.

It forced the Packers to go back to Damarious Randall one game after he was not only benched but then sent to the locker room for insubordinate behavior against the Bears.

Bryant then caught a 10-yard touchdown on a fade over Randall in the second quarter.

House played for the first time since a quad injury in Week 2.