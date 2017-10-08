Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was expected to make his return for Monday night's game against the Bears in Chicago after missing three games with a left knee injury.

Coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN in a production meeting Sunday for Monday Night Football that he anticipates Bradford will start.

Bradford, who suffered a noncontact injury to his left knee during a Week 1 win over New Orleans and last practiced on Sept. 21, on Friday said the knee has "come a long ways" after he returned to practice Thursday.

Bradford, who flew to Florida on Sept. 22 to seek a second opinion from orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews, was given last week off to rest and rehabilitate his injury. Sources earlier confirmed to ESPN that scans revealed no structural damage and that surgery wasn't required.

After getting the second opinion, Bradford is hopeful this won't be an issue that continues to surface.

"Anytime you go for a second opinion there's always a little bit of anxiety because you're not quite sure in how that's going to go or what that conversation is going to be like," he said. "I would say after going down there it was definitely good news.

Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin was used in this report.