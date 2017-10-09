HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Watt injured his leg on the Kansas City Chiefs' first drive of the game. He fell to the ground while engaged in a block on the play.

Watt was helped to the sideline by the Texans' training staff, and looked at in the sideline tent before he was taken off on a cart.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed the last 13 games of the regular season in 2016 with a back injury. He played in his first regular season game since his September 2016 back surgery in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In four games, Watt had 13 tackles, but did not have a sack.

Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus injured his chest on the same drive, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.