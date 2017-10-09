HOUSTON -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been ruled out with a knee injury.

He was seen exiting the X-ray room on crutches before leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

Watt injured his leg on the Kansas City Chiefs' first drive of the game. He fell to the ground while engaged in a block on the play.

Watt was helped to the sideline by the Texans' training staff, and he was looked at in the sideline tent before being taken off on a cart.

Watt's younger brother T.J. Watt, a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, tweeted his support.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed the last 13 games of the 2016 regular season because of a back injury. He played in his first regular-season game since his September 2016 back surgery in this season's opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In four games, Watt had 13 tackles, but he did not have a sack.

Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus injured his chest on the same drive and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.