Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said if one of his players "disrespects" the flag during the national anthem, then the player will not play.

"We cannot in the NFL, in any way, give the implication that we are in any way disrespecting the flag," Jones said.

"We cannot do that. I know the vice president did leave because in his opinion the teams were. We know that there is serious debate in the country about this issue. But there is no question, in my mind, that with the National Football League the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. Just so we are clear."

Vice President Mike Pence left Sunday's 49ers-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis after more than 20 San Francisco players knelt during the anthem with their hands over their hearts, as was the case the week prior.

Pence tweeted a statement in which he said he would not dignify any event that disrespects soldiers, the flag or the anthem.

Prior to Dallas' Week 3 game at Arizona, Jones joined his players in a show of unity by briefly taking a knee prior the playing of the national anthem.

To this point, no Cowboys player has taken part in any individual demonstration during the anthem.

In the past, Jones has said he liked how the Cowboys handled the national anthem.