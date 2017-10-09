The Miami Dolphins said Sunday night that they are aware of a video that appears to show offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder off a table before a meeting.

"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

The Miami Herald reported, citing league sources, that there will be an investigation into the video, and Foerster's future with the team is expected to be determined as early as Monday.

In the video, the man -- whom multiple sources have identified as Foerster -- is seen using a $20 bill to snort the powdery substance off a table while speaking into the camera, saying, "Hey, I miss you. ... Thinking about you. ... How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go."

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told ESPN on Sunday night that he just found out about the video and is processing the situation. Foerster would not comment when ESPN reached out Sunday night.

Foerster is in the second season of his second stint with the Dolphins. He was promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach in February. He has been an assistant coach with eight teams since starting with the Minnesota Vikings in 1992.

Foerster is one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL, at a salary valued between $2.5 million and $3 million a year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dianna Russini, Chris Mortensen and Jeff Darlington contributed to this report.