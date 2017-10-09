Andy Reid says Travis Kelce originally cleared concussion protocol in the tent, but struggled to remember things at halftime and was diagnosed with a concussion. (0:19)

HOUSTON -- The Kansas City Chiefs finished Monday night's 42-34 win over the Texans without tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Justin Houston and starting wide receiver Chris Conley.

Kelce had a concussion. Houston had calf spasms but was walking without any apparent problem after the game. Conley ruptured his Achilles tendon. He was on crutches in the locker room after the game.

Kelce was injured during the second quarter. He was examined for a concussion in the medical tent on the sideline and coach Andy Reid said he cleared the test. Kelce returned to the game for a handful of plays late in the first half but didn't play after that.

"He came in at halftime and he couldn't quite remember (anything),'' Reid said. "He was remembering on the field but he couldn't quite remember things and so we just held him out from there.''

The Chiefs also finished the game without Conley's replacement, Albert Wilson, and reserve safety Steven Terrell. Wilson had leg spasms, Terrell a concussion. Three players slated to be starters -- safety Eric Berry, cornerback Steven Nelson and running back Spencer Ware -- are on the injured reserve list.

The Chiefs played in Houston without three injured starters, offensive linemen Mitch Morse and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and linebacker Dee Ford.

But at 5-0 they're the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team.

"We're lucky enough we have enough depth to do that,'' Reid said.