Jeff Saturday says Miami head coach Adam Gase has his work cut out for him and the team needs to come together to overcome the distraction of OL coach Chris Foerster resigning after video surfaced showing Foerster snorting a white powder. (1:10)

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday following a video that surfaced on social media of him snorting a white powder.

Foerster said in a statement that he will seek professional help.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

This was Foerster's second stint with the Dolphins and second season with the team, which also released a statement.

"We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior," the team said. "After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."

Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper likely will take over Foerster's role. Miami (2-2) travels to play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

In the video, Foerster is seen using a $20 bill to snort the powdery substance off a table while speaking into the camera, saying, "Hey, I miss you. ... Thinking about you. ... How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go."

Foerster, who turns 56 on Thursday, was one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL, at a salary valued between $2.5 million and $3 million a year.

This marks the second time in recent years that a Dolphins offensive line coach has been involved in controversy. The Dolphins fired offensive line coach Jim Turner in 2014 after Ted Wells' investigation into the bullying scandal in the team's locker room where Jonathan Martin was harassed by his teammates on the offensive line.