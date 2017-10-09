DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase implemented a team-wide policy for players to stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins players also have the option to stay in the tunnel or locker room during introductions, Gase confirmed. Receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas opted to stay inside Sunday until after the national anthem. This trio knelt on the sideline last week in London during Miami's loss against the New Orleans Saints.

"It comes from me," Gase said Monday. "I thought it was time for us to address it. ... I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It doesn't matter what I think. This is what we're doing."

Some Dolphins fans attending Sunday's game against the Titans shared their views that players should stand for the national anthem. Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

The Dolphins have had various players kneel this season for different games. In addition to Stills, Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas, running back Jay Ajayi, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and left tackle Laremy Tunsil also knelt for one game this season.

Gase's confirmation comes after Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones made headlines Sunday night when he said that any players on his team that "disrespect" the flag won't play in a game.