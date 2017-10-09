ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay underwent left knee surgery Monday and will be out multiple weeks, coach Sean McDermott said.

Pro Football Talk reported Clay tore his meniscus and sprained his MCL. McDermott said Monday he had yet to speak to doctors about the injury and was not sure if it would be season-ending.

"Next man up, that's what we do," McDermott said. "That's what happens in the league. Sometimes this happens. We've gotten hit a little bit by the injury bug."

Clay leads the Bills this season with 258 yards on 20 catches. He is also tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions.

Without Clay, the Bills' top tight end is expected to be Nick O'Leary, who led the team with 54 receiving yards on a career-high five catches in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Clay was hit in his left leg by Bengals safety Shawn Williams after a 24-yard catch during the first quarter Sunday. He remained on the ground in apparent pain before being walked to a medical tent on the sideline with assistance from two members of the Bills' training staff. Clay later walked gingerly to an awaiting cart.