KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cornerback Marcus Peters had another blow-up on the Kansas City Chiefs' sideline during Sunday night's game, this time his anger apparently directed at defensive coordinator Bob Sutton.

Coach Andy Reid acknowledged the Chiefs will have to live with such incidents from the volatile Peters from time to time.

"It's an emotional game and we know he's emotional,'' Reid said. "That's not like a secret here. Everybody has their own way of communicating and doing things. Then, a few minutes later, he's OK. That's how he rolls and Bob knows it and (linebacker Justin Houston) knows it.

"Everybody's got a different personality and goes about it a different way. It's no different than a family that way but you manage it knowing he'll calm down and when he does, he's OK. He's got a short memory about that. That's part of his personality and we work with it . . . We're all wired a little bit differently. We understand that and we work with it.''

Peters approached Sutton during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 42-34 win over the Houston Texans after they allowed a long touchdown pass. Peters was visibly upset and screaming, seemingly at Sutton. Houston pulled Peters away from Sutton.

The incident was captured by TV cameras and shown on NBC's broadcast.

Peters in last week's game against Washington shouted profanity while on the Kansas City sideline, apparently directed at a fan. Reid later said he had addressed the issue with Peters.

Also last week, Peters was among several players from both teams involved in an incident at midfield during pregame warm-ups. Players were jawing with one another and had to be separated by coaches.

Peters was the last Chiefs player to be pulled from the incident.