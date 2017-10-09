Ben Roethlisberger's career-high five interceptions Sunday in the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars left a lot of questions and concerns about Pittsburgh's offense. (0:40)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell wanted to see a bigger rushing workload in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who picked off Ben Roethlisberger five times on 55 passing attempts.

Bell got 15 carries for 47 yards.

"I don't think we got enough attempts," Bell said Monday when asked about the Week 5 production vs. the previous week at Baltimore, which featured Bell rushing 35 times for 144 yards.

Bell said the Steelers did not plan to run the ball extensively Sunday. He didn't get an explanation, didn't ask why and hasn't lobbied for carries, he said.

Asked about any displeasure with that scenario, Bell said his frustration comes from the loss and not the workload.

But he did make clear what he feels is the best option for the Steelers: running the ball.

"I feel we're a good enough team to wear guys out whether they know we're running the ball or not," said Bell, who has 371 rushing yards on 102 attempts and 144 receiving yards on 27 catches this season.

The Steelers held a 9-6 lead after a 20-yard field goal with 8:57 left in the third quarter. At that point, Bell had 12 rushes for 45 yards. But the Steelers had played out of the shotgun for the entire 14-play scoring drive, including three straight passes out of first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.

Roethlisberger followed that drive with back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns.

The Jaguars pounded the run with Leonard Fournette, who finished with 181 yards on 28 carries, including a game-breaking 90-yard score with two minutes left.

Bell said the entire offense didn't play well and didn't properly support Roethlisberger, who hasn't lost a step.

He also called a run-heavy offense "the formula for winning."

"The Jaguars, they ran the ball a lot of times -- you can see over the course of the game just wearing down the defense," Bell said. "Running the ball shortens the game, kind of opens up the offense, makes passing the ball easier, gets you in manageable downs. I think just over the course of the season you'll see the teams that run the ball heavy win games."

On the subject of why he doesn't lobby for more touches, Bell said, "It doesn't really matter what I think. I just go out there and play. ... When my number's called, I'll be ready."