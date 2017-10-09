LOS ANGELES -- Maurice Alexander, who began the season as the Rams' starter at strong safety, was waived by the team on Monday, one day after he was a healthy inactive for an eventual 16-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The move created an opening on the 53-man roster for wide receiver Mike Thomas, who was suspended the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Thomas, the Rams' seventh receiver on the active roster, spent last week on the exempt list.

Alexander, in the final year of his rookie contract, struggled in the first four games and began this week graded 73rd among 83 qualified NFL safeties by Pro Football Focus.

Maurice Alexander began the season as the Rams' starter at strong safety but is no longer with the team a day after being made a healthy inactive vs. the Seahawks. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

Alexander wished the Rams the best in an Instagram post Monday, writing: "Appreciate the love RAMS family! Been a great couple years! All love and respect. Continue to be great fellas!! On the road to glory."

Rookie John Johnson started in Alexander's place on Sunday -- although he lined up mainly as the free safety -- and registered an interception that he returned for 69 yards. Johnson also made the game-ending tackle against Ezekiel Elliott in the Week 4 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

Parting ways with Alexander appears to have been strictly based on performance. Johnson has earned an opportunity to start, and the Rams like other safeties like Cody Davis, Blake Countess, Marqui Christian and Isaiah Johnson more so in other roles, including special teams.

Lamarcus Joyner is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Rams would start either Johnson or Davis alongside of him. Joyner has been playing free safety, but the Rams also feel comfortable with him playing close to the line of scrimmage as more of a strong safety, which would open it up for Johnson to start.