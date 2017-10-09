INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts have ruled out quarterback Andrew Luck for their Oct. 16 game at the Tennessee Titans, coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

"You can write that," Pagano said. "Safe as hell, he's out."

Luck returned to practice for the first time since having right shoulder surgery in January on a limited basis last week. He practiced last Wednesday and Friday while having a rehab day last Thursday.

Pagano said the team plans to talk to the medical staff to come up with a plan for Luck's practice schedule for this week. The goal is to be able to increase Luck's workload so that he can continue to take the necessary steps to make his 2017 regular-season debut.

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 before traveling to Cincinnati to play the Bengals in Week 8. Jacoby Brissett, whom the Colts acquired from New England on Sept. 2, is 2-2 since taking over the starting quarterback role from Scott Tolzien in Week 2.