GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Receiver Jordy Nelson had an injury that kept him off the field for the Green Bay Packers' game-winning drive on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but neither Nelson nor coach Mike McCarthy would say what it was.

McCarthy would only say that it wasn't a hamstring injury, as had been previously reported. And the fact that Nelson spoke to reporters after the game meant it wasn't a concussion, because players who are diagnosed with one are prohibited from talking with reporters. A source confirmed on Monday that Nelson is not in the concussion protocol.

"Jordy, he was being evaluated," McCarthy said Monday. "I don't know where we would have been if it went into overtime. But at that point we just stayed with the group we had out there."

Nelson was on the sideline with his helmet on standing next to the coaches and other players during the final drive. Geronimo Allison replaced Nelson and played alongside Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. It was Adams who caught the game-winning, 12-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining in the 35-31 victory.

Nelson's last play was a failed two-point conversion after Damarious Randall's interception return for a touchdown with 9:56 left. Nelson was the intended target on the play and appeared to land awkwardly. It was unclear what injury he sustained on the play.

"We'll have that for you Wednesday," McCarthy said, referring to when the Packers have to issue their first injury report in advance of Sunday's game at Minnesota.

After the game, receivers coach Luke Getsy spent several minutes talking with Nelson at his locker. Nelson, on his way to the team bus, told ESPN, "I'm good."

"We got a little banged up," he added, "but we'll be good."

The Packers also lost starting cornerback Kevin King to a first-half concussion, and safety Morgan Burnett left late in the game with a hamstring injury.