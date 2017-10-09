ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a hamstring injury and a sprained ankle in Detroit's 27-24 loss to Carolina, a source told ESPN Insider Dan Graziano, and Stafford's week of practice will determine whether he plays Sunday against New Orleans.

During an appearance on the Mitch Albom Show on WJR Radio in Detroit earlier Monday, Stafford was cagey about his status for Sunday. He declined to provide an update on the status of his ankle and leg, deferring questions to Lions coach Jim Caldwell. When asked directly if he was going to be playing Sunday, Stafford said, "I don't know yet. We'll see."

Caldwell told reporters to "check the report" when asked about Stafford's injuries. The first injury report of the week comes out Wednesday. Caldwell said Stafford was "sore," but that a lot of players were sore after Sunday's game.

Editor's Picks Eric Ebron drops, conservative playcalling cost Lions in loss to Carolina Detroit's conservative offensive approach -- and Eric Ebron's maddening drops -- were too much for the Lions to overcome in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

Cam Newton's 3 TD passes help Panthers beat Lions 27-24 Cam Newton showed he was very focused on football, throwing three touchdowns to help the Carolina Panthers build a lead big enough to hold off the Detroit Lions for a 27-24 win Sunday. 1 Related

Stafford said he and the Lions are protecting the information because they believe it offers a "competitive advantage or disadvantage" as well as being for the safety of players.

"Why would you want another team to know exactly what's going on with you if you don't have to mention it," Stafford said. "Obviously the reports come out and all that kind of stuff and that's about as much information as we're as a team going to get out.

"There's no real win in telling everybody in America what's going on with ya, right? What's the positive is how I look at it."

Stafford said "I'm not sure, honestly" on when a decision will be made about whether or not he'll play against the Saints.

If he were unable to play, Jake Rudock -- who has never taken a snap in the NFL -- would be the likely starter. Detroit has only two quarterbacks on the roster. The third quarterback from training camp, Brad Kaaya, is now on Carolina. Last season's backup, Dan Orlovsky, is a free agent.

Stafford joked on the radio show that he also tells his parents to "check the report," when they ask about his injuries. Stafford said his injury was suffered on specific plays and that it wasn't a cumulative injury that occurred against the Panthers.

He wouldn't say much about the injury after the game Sunday, but gingerly walked out of the locker room. Trainers looked at his right leg and right ankle during Sunday's loss. And he was clearly hobbling late in Sunday's game while leading the Lions on two touchdown drives.

Stafford has been sacked 12 times in the past two weeks, including six times Sunday. He has completed 64.2 percent of his passes this season for 1,116 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He started every game for Detroit at quarterback since the start of the 2011 season. He missed six games his rookie year and 13 games his second year in the league due to injury.

The Lions signed Stafford to a five-year, $135 million extension this offseason, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL per year.