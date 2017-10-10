RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks left guard Luke Joeckel is scheduled to have an arthroscopic procedure on his knee this week and will likely miss the team's next game, according to coach Pete Carroll.

After their bye this week, the Seahawks play the New York Giants on Oct. 22. Asked if Joeckel has a chance to return for that game, Carroll said Monday: "I think that's going to be hard to count on that. That's probably too much to count on."

Joeckel has not missed a snap while starting all five of Seattle's games this season, but he's been dealing with lingering effects of the major knee injury he suffered last season. Joeckel tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus last October, cutting short his final season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2013.

The Seahawks signed Joeckel to a one-year deal in free agency. He was limited over the offseason while recovering from his knee injury and was among several players who briefly left the team in late August to receive Regenokine blood treatment. Joeckel has routinely been given days off from practice since the regular season began.

"We brought him back very carefully, and there was something that was kind of hanging in there that was irritating him for some time. And we tried to wait it out and see what it was, and we have waited as long as we can wait and he's been a stud about it," Carroll said. "Now it's time to get it cleaned up, and hopefully it'll be really smooth for him and the docs will get in there and get him cleaned out, and away we go."

Mark Glowinski is a likely candidate to fill in for Joeckel. Glowinski, a fourth-round pick in 2015, started all 16 games for Seattle at left guard last season. He began this season as the team's starting right guard but lost that job to Oday Aboushi after two games.

Carroll confirmed an ESPN report that the Seahawks worked out free-agent offensive tackle Branden Albert on Monday.

Defensive end Michael Bennett suffered a plantar fascia foot injury in the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and is "really sore" as a result, Carroll said. Bennett briefly left the game late in the second quarter but still ended up playing 60 of Seattle's 74 defensive snaps, most among the team's defensive linemen.

"He was able to finish the game and did a fantastic job to help us down the stretch, and he's going to need this couple weeks here," Carroll said.

The Seahawks are dealing with several injuries along their defensive line. Starter Cliff Avril is out indefinitely because of a neck injury, and Quinton Jefferson will be sidelined for several weeks after breaking his hand.

The team is hopeful that Dion Jordan will be able to give the defensive line a boost this season, but Carroll said he's still a couple weeks away from being able to practice. Jordan, the third overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2013, is on the non-football injury list while making his way back from knee surgery.

Asked if Avril is in danger of missing the rest of the season, Carroll he will undergo more tests within the next week or so and the team should know more about his status after the bye.

"Like I've said all along, we're going to do everything we can to help him for the long haul and not rush any decisions or [make] any conclusions on the rush," Carroll said. "We don't need to. He's a bright guy, he's got family, all kinds of support and all that. So we'll make a really good decision on whatever it is. We'll have to wait and see, though."