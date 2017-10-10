CHICAGO -- Vikings QB Sam Bradford's return after missing three straight games ended with 25 seconds remaining in the first half of Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Up 3-2 on the Bears, the Vikings called on backup Case Keenum to close out the half after pulling Bradford, who was 5-of-11 passing for 36 yards, an average of 3.3 yards per pass.

A brace on Bradford's left knee was noticeable underneath his uniform. Bradford was sacked four times for a loss of 35 yards, and it wasn't all due to the pressure exerted by Chicago's defense.

On the first sack, which resulted in a safety for Chicago, the Vikings were backed up at their own 5-yard line after being slapped with offensive holding on a punt return. Bradford gingerly moved around in the pocket upon dropping back and waited too long to make a throw before Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd came around the quarterback's right side and pulled him down in the end zone.

The Bears' second sack, by defensive end Akiem Hicks, occurred when Hicks made contact around Bradford's waist but did not knock him to the ground. Instead, Bradford appeared to spin and lose his footing, thus falling forward.

On the fourth sack, Bradford bumped into Vikings center Pat Elflein and fell backward. Bradford walked off the field noticeably limping and was pulled for the Vikings' final drive of the half.

Bradford overthrew his receivers on his first three throws and didn't attempt many deep shots downfield. He was 0-of-2 on passes thrown 15 or more yards, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In his only other game this season, Bradford was 8-of-9 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown on such throws.

His lack of mobility was noticeable to those watching the game on television. Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted his own concern.

Gotta get Bradford out for his own safety trust me I know the feeling — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2017

Minnesota activated only two quarterbacks for the game against the Bears. Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter was one of seven inactives.