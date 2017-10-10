New York's receiving corp took a hit after both Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall sustained injuries in the first half against the Chargers. (1:01)

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday on his injured ankle, he announced on his Instagram account Monday night.

He is the third Giants receiver with a foot or leg injury to be lost for the season in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) also suffered season-ending injuries.

Marshall signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants in the offseason. He had 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns in five games this season.

Marshall was injured when he attempted to make a catch deep down the left sideline Sunday and landed awkwardly. Before leaving, Marshall had two catches for 15 yards on the same drive that wide receiver Sterling Shepard was injured on in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers.

The Giants had said he was undergoing tests Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Marshall, who was in his 12th season, is a five-time Pro Bowl receiver who has played with the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Jets and Giants.

There were high hopes after Marshall signed as a free agent this offseason, but he wasn't able to get comfortable in the offense and in a new setting.

Marshall was slowed this summer by a shoulder injury, and he didn't develop a rhythm with starting quarterback Eli Manning. Marshall struggled with drops, including a key miscue late in a Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions.

After several more drops last week in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Marshall voiced frustration with the way he was performing. "Just not playing well right now," he said. "I haven't played a solid game since I've been here."

The Giants are 0-5 this season.