CHICAGO -- Bears coach John Fox said the team has complete confidence in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, even after the rookie committed a pair of costly turnovers in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think our guys feel it. They feel his presence," Fox said.

Making his highly anticipated NFL debut in prime time, Trubisky's performance was up-and-down.

Mitchell Trubisky finished the game 12-of-25 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception -- a 60.1 quarterback rating -- in his first start for the Bears on Monday night. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The second overall pick of last spring's NFL draft, Trubisky flashed his athleticism all night and threw a tipped touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller, followed by an option pitch two-point conversion to keep the Bears within striking distance.

The Bears tried to capitalize on Trubisky's mobility. Eight of Trubisky's 25 pass attempts came outside the pocket, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Trubisky's predecessor, Mike Glennon, had four such throws in four games before Fox switched quarterbacks in the wake of Week 4's blowout defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

"We were able to do some things with him as far as attacking the corner," Fox said. "Those things will grow with time. For a first outing, I thought he was really good. I know his teammates feel the same way. He'll just get better with time."

However, Trubisky was responsible for a late fourth-quarter interception that set up Minnesota's game-winning 26-yard field goal.

"That was basically me trying to do too much, trying to make a play when I just need to know the situation -- throw the ball away and play another down," Trubisky said.

The rookie finished the game 12-of-25 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception -- a 60.1 quarterback rating.

Trubisky was just 6-of-16 passing on second and third down with seven off-target throws, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"I just have to do a better job of taking care of the football," Trubisky said. "We need to work on the little things, really."

Still, Fox thought Trubisky's positives outweighed the negatives.

"He's got what it takes," Fox said. "There's no doubt in my mind. For a first game, I go back to watching guys like Joe Montana in his first game. I've seen a few of them. I'm not making comparisons at this point, but he will do nothing but get better."