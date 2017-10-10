The Detroit Lions are signing former Green Bay first-round pick Datone Jones to help bolster the team's defensive line, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2013 draft and then spent four seasons with the Packers. The 27-year-old started seven games over four years for Green Bay with 73 tackles, nine sacks and seven passes defended.

Jones then spent training camp this season with Minnesota before being placed on injured reserve. He eventually was released with an injury settlement, which freed him up to sign with the Lions.

The NFL Network first reported that the Lions would sign Jones.

Jones is likely a rotational defensive end for the Lions behind starters Ezekiel Ansah and Anthony Zettel. He will likely compete with George Johnson, Jeremiah Valoaga and Cornelius Washington as rotational ends with Detroit.

He also will join Ansah as 2013 first-round picks on the Lions. The Lions have not officially announced Jones' signing or a corresponding roster move.