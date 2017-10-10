WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is suggesting the United States change its tax laws to punish organizations like the NFL if members are "disrespecting" the national anthem or flag.

The NFL gave up its federal tax-exempt status a few years ago and now files tax returns as a taxable entity. So it's unlikely that Trump's proposal, tweeted in the early hours Tuesday, would change anything.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

A growing number of NFL players have chosen to kneel or sit during the playing of the anthem this season as a way to protest social injustice.