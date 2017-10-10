        <
          Trump says U.S. should change tax law to punish NFL

          11:29 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is suggesting the United States change its tax laws to punish organizations like the NFL if members are "disrespecting" the national anthem or flag.

          The NFL gave up its federal tax-exempt status a few years ago and now files tax returns as a taxable entity. So it's unlikely that Trump's proposal, tweeted in the early hours Tuesday, would change anything.

          A growing number of NFL players have chosen to kneel or sit during the playing of the anthem this season as a way to protest social injustice.

