TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals got the help they needed in their run game.

Arizona traded a conditional pick to the New Orleans Saints for running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Cardinals' running game has been a major weakness for them since David Johnson suffered a fractured wrist in Week 1. Arizona is last in the NFL in total rushing yards (259) and yards per carry (2.59). Arizona signed Chris Johnson after Week 1 to complement the likes of Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Eli Penny, however injuries to the left side of Arizona's offensive line has prevented the Cards' running game from finding its footing.

After Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which Arizona ran for just 31 yards, coach Bruce Arians said the blame for Arizona's lack of productivity Sunday was on the offensive line.

"It was mostly blocking," Arians said.

Peterson, 32, had 27 carries for 81 yards -- an average of three yards per carry -- in four games in his first season with the Saints this year. His long was 11 yards. Peterson's addition comes 10 years after the Cardinals passed over him in the 2007 draft. Arizona selected tackle Levi Brown with the fifth pick last year. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Peterson at No. 7.

Peterson had been vastly overshadowed by other Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara this season. Kamara and Ingram have combined for 131 scrimmage yards per game

Peterson's 3.0 yards per rush are still better, however, than either of the Cardinals players with the most carries this season. Chris Johnson has averaged 2.5 yards per rush on 45 rushes, and Williams has averaged 1.7 on 19 rushes.

Peterson needs 485 more yards rushing this season to become 10th all-time in rushing. He hasn't scored a touchdown this season but if he scores three he will become the ninth player to reach 100 rushing touchdowns.

Peterson now joins a team that features 37-year-old quarterback Carson Palmer and 34-year-old wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.