New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not at practice Tuesday because of a left shoulder injury.

A source told ESPN's Mike Reiss that Brady has undergone tests for the injury, but the 40-year-old quarterback is expected to be able to play through it.

Brady, who has taken some hard hits and been sacked six times in the past two weeks, said after last Thursday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he would be on the field against the New York Jets this weekend.

In five games this season, Brady has taken 32 hits and been sacked 16 times. The defending champion Patriots are 3-2.