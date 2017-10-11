BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Hogan will be the new starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday.

"I've made the decision to start Kevin this week," Jackson said in a statement. "We've liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he's been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that's what we feel is best for our team at this point in time."

Hogan, who will be making the first start of his career, replaces rookie DeShone Kizer, who was benched after halftime of Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.

QB Kevin Hogan, who has completed 68.4 percent of his passes this season, becomes the 28th different quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The offense has struggled under Kizer, who is last in the NFL in Total QBR (18.4) and has thrown the most interceptions (nine). He is 81-of-159 (50.9 percent) with three touchdowns and 12 sacks this season, and in the past five-plus quarters he has played, the Browns were held scoreless.

"This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward," Jackson said in the statement. "He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it's better for him and his development to back up Kevin."

Jackson had gone to Kizer as his starter when the season began, saying he would stick with the rookie through all the growing pains.

Jackson changed that position Monday, though, saying he would "ride through the ups and downs until I determine that the ups and downs are too much."

Hogan now gets his chance as the 28th different quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999. He spent the offseason as the fourth quarterback in a three-player competition for the starting job. He did not play in the first preseason game, but eventually earned the backup role ahead of Brock Osweiler (released) and Cody Kessler (No. 3).

Against the Jets, Hogan went 16-of-19 and led the Browns on two touchdown drives. This season he is 26-of-38 for 377 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating is 104.8, and the offense has scored 31 points in about three quarters of play with him at the helm. He also has rushed five times for 35 yards.

The Browns hope the time on the sidelines will help Kizer refocus.

Hogan was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs a year ago out of Stanford. The Browns signed him to the practice squad when the Chiefs released him after the 2016 preseason, then promoted him to the active roster in October.