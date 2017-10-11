FRISCO, Texas -- Nolan Carroll, the Dallas Cowboys' biggest free-agent signing in the offseason, will be released Wednesday, according to sources.

The defensive back signed a three-year, $10 million deal that included a $3 million signing bonus after starting 16 games in 2016 for the Philadelphia Eagles. For that, the Cowboys received less than two games of action and seven tackles. Carroll suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos and was out the following game, but he had practiced the past two weeks and was inactive in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Nolan Carroll never got going with the Cowboys. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

With the way rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis has played and the team going with Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown as the starting corners, there was no room for Carroll. The Cowboys also have second-round pick Chidobe Awuzie, who has been slowed by a recurring hamstring strain, but they looked at him against Green Bay as a safety.

Carroll will count $2 million against the Cowboys' cap in 2018. The final two years of the deal he signed were a team option that needed to be picked up 23 days before the start of the 2018 league year.