Former offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will return to the Miami Dolphins as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Wednesday.

DeGuglielmo, a 12-year coaching veteran in the NFL, coached the offensive line in Miami from 2009 to '11. He also has spent time with the Giants (2004-08), Jets (2012), Patriots (2014-15) and Chargers (2016).

His responsibility will be to coach the offensive line in Miami, and he will work with assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

The Dolphins' former offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, resigned Monday after a video surfaced on social media of him snorting a white powder. Foerster, who was one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL, said in a statement that he would seek professional help.