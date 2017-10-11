The woman who posted a video of former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder off a desk said Wednesday that she planned to release it for several days before she did and that she did it to expose racial inequality in America.

Kijuana Nige, speaking on ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, said she met Foerster in Oxnard, California, earlier this year. The Dolphins used the Dallas Cowboys' training facility there after Hurricane Irma forced the team to relocate during the week of Sept. 10.

When asked how long she had known Foerster, Nige said they had known each other for less than two months after he called her for "entertainment." Nige said she never did drugs with him. When asked about the nature of their relationship, she said she was "dating him."

Nige said that during their association, she and Foerster got together multiple times. She said there are other videos from various locations, calling it "the tip of the iceberg." She said the video she released was sent to her within the last week.

She said Foerster invited her to move to Miami and to travel to London when the Dolphins played there on Oct. 1.

Several times, Nige told Le Batard that she planned to "expose" Foerster because of "inequalities in the system." She noted he was a highly paid NFL assistant and that players "can't kneel." She added that Foerster resigning, rather than being fired by the Dolphins, underscored her point. "If he was a minority, they would have fired him," she said.

Nige said she and a friend had planned to record Foerster and release it before he sent his latest video. "Even if he didn't send that video, it was going to be exposed because it needed to be exposed," she said.

Nige said that she had no regrets about releasing the video and that she wasn't out to hurt Foerster, whom she called a nice and caring person.

"Unfortunately, a point has to be proven," she said.

Foerster did not respond to a request from ESPN to appear on the show.

Foerster, 55, resigned Monday and said he will seek professional help. He was one of the NFL's highest-paid assistant coaches, making between $2.5 million and $3 million a season.

"I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals," Foerster said in a statement. He is married with three children.