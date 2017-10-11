FRISCO, Texas -- In a meeting with coaches, Dallas Cowboys players were told to bring their concerns about comments made by Jerry Jones regarding his stance on the national anthem to the owner and general manager, according to a source.

NFL Network was the first to report the meeting.

Since Sunday, Jones has been outspoken regarding his stance that players must "not disrespect the flag" and that they must stand for the anthem or they will be benched.

Editor's Picks Bucs' McCoy: Uproar if players forced to stand Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy told ESPN's Adam Schefter that there will be a negative reaction from players if the NFL forces them to stand during the national anthem.

Goodell sends letter, wants players to stand Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a letter to all 32 teams, said he wants players to stand during the playing of the national anthem. 1 Related

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Jones said the players could express themselves prior to the national anthem in a similar manner to how the team handled things before their Sept. 25 game at the Arizona Cardinals.

Before the anthem of that game, players stood arm in arm with Jones, other front office executives, coaches and staff and took a knee. During the anthem, they stood arm in arm.

In the two games since, the Cowboys have stood on the sideline as normal.

"If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play," Jones said after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. "Understand? We will not ... if we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period."

Jones reiterated the stance on numerous occasions since. A local labor union has filed a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board against the Cowboys saying Jones' threats prevent allowable, "concerted activity" at work. The team and the NFL declined comment on the filing.

Players returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since the Packers game and are scheduled to meet with the media in the afternoon.