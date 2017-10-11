Adam Schefter gives the latest on the New York Giants' decision to suspend CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. (1:19)

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended by the team Wednesday.

Head coach Ben McAdoo said he spoke with Rodgers-Cromartie on Tuesday, and that Rodgers-Cromartie was at the team's facility on Wednesday morning and attended team meetings and later decided to leave. His teammates didn't know about the suspension when they took the field for practice Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday that he is coming back "tomorrow."

Rodgers-Cromartie told Anderson that he got into an altercation with McAdoo on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers "about playing."

"I handled it the wrong way, but to sit me a game had me hot so I left," Rodgers-Cromartie told Anderson.

Rodgers-Cromartie was hobbled late in Sunday's loss. He tried to play through the pain, but was eventually removed from the contest. He threw his helmet in disgust as he left the field.

McAdoo did not provide any more information to reporters. When asked about the perception that he has lost the team, McAdoo responded: "Not concerned about perception, concerned about reality."