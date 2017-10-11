FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson has been cleared of charges stemming from a July 4 incident in which he was accused of intentionally backing his truck into a woman in a parking lot and brandishing a rifle at a man, according to Frisco police.

Wilson faced felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wilson told Frisco police he "had road rage" at the time of the incident.

Wilson has played in every game this season, registering 11 tackles. He started two of the first five games but was replaced by Kyle Wilber in the base defense on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.