          Cowboys LB Damien Wilson cleared of assault charges in July incident

          2:51 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson has been cleared of charges stemming from a July 4 incident in which he was accused of intentionally backing his truck into a woman in a parking lot and brandishing a rifle at a man, according to Frisco police.

          Wilson faced felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wilson told Frisco police he "had road rage" at the time of the incident.

          Wilson has played in every game this season, registering 11 tackles. He started two of the first five games but was replaced by Kyle Wilber in the base defense on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

