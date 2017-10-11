ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced fully Wednesday despite an injury to his right ankle, a sign he should be available for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Neither Stafford nor Lions coach Jim Caldwell would say much about the quarterback's injuries before practice Wednesday. Stafford said he felt "OK," and then referred all other questions to Caldwell. Caldwell declined to answer multiple questions about Stafford -- including a general question about how ankle and hamstring injuries could affect a quarterback's throws.

It was uncertain when or how he injured the ankle in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but Stafford also injured his hamstring, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. That injury was not listed on the injury report. But Stafford appeared to have extra padding or a compression sleeve on underneath his pants and pads during the part of practice open to media Wednesday.

Stafford seemed to be walking fine through the locker room Wednesday and while approaching and leaving the podium for his weekly news conference. He did appear to have a small hitch in his gait while jogging during practice.

The 29-year-old has completed 111 of 173 passes for 1,116 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception this season for the 3-2 Lions. Detroit signed him to a $135 million, five-year contract extension this offseason, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The Lions did not work out quarterbacks Tuesday. They have one other quarterback, Jake Rudock, on the roster. Dan Orlovsky, Detroit's backup quarterback from 2014 to 2016, announced his retirement Wednesday.

Information from ESPN's Field Yates was used in this report.