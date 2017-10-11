LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan denied accusations levied against him by Green Bay Packers players that Trevathan celebrated while Packers wide receiver Davante Adams lay motionless on the field following an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 4 that earned Trevathan a one-game suspension.

"I don't care what none of them said," Trevathan said Wednesday. "I know what I did. It is what it is. I never wish harm on anybody. I was just trying to make a play, so take it for what it is."

Former Bear and current Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was Trevathan's fiercest critic after the game.

Packers receiver Davante Adams lay motionless after this vicious hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan but didn't miss the team's next game. Mike Roemer/AP

"What we thought was f---ed up was that he was celebrating that play," Bennett said following the Packers' 35-14 victory. "You get your ass kicked, you took a cheap shot, and you celebrate when a guy goes down. That's what really pissed us off."

The league announced that Trevathan violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6: "There shall be no unnecessary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to: (i) using any part of a player's helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily."

The NFL initially suspended Trevathan two games, but reduced the punishment to one week upon appeal.

Trevathan missed Chicago's Monday night home game versus Minnesota, but he returned to the team facility on Wednesday as the club prepares for Sunday's road game at Baltimore.

Trevathan told reporters that he understood the reasoning behind the suspension, but he vowed not the change the way he plays.

"They made [the decision] and I have to respect it," Trevathan said. "My argument was that it wasn't intentional. I wasn't trying to put my head down there to hurt the guy, I was just trying to make a play. It is what it is.

"But nah [I don't think about changing the way I play. I just have to be more careful in situations like that. But I can't let that slow me down. I've been playing this game for a long time."

According to Trevathan, he and Adams are on good terms after they exchanged text messages last week.

Adams returned to play in Green Bay's Week 5 game at Dallas, catching two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 11 seconds left on the clock.

"I just reached out to him and told him that I hope he's good," Trevathan said. "I hope that he knows I wasn't trying to harm him. He was real cool. He plays football and he plays it hard and plays it well. He played last week and did well. He handled it well."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.