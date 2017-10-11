When asked about the toll of taking so many hits this season, Patriots QB Tom Brady says it's a physical game and is part of the sport. (0:18)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who missed practice Tuesday and was held out of meaningful team-based repetitions Wednesday because of a left shoulder injury, said he's "not worried about it" and promised he will play Sunday against the New York Jets.

"I'll be there Sunday, don't worry about that," he said Wednesday in his weekly news conference after practice. "I'll be there."

Asked about playing through pain, Brady said, "I think everybody does. There's a lot of bumps and bruises over the course of a year. I'm not concerned."

Brady has taken 32 hits this season, and has been sacked 16 times. He underwent tests on his left shoulder after going wire to wire in two games -- Oct. 1 against Carolina and Oct. 5 against Tampa Bay -- in which he took a few significant hits.

On the toll of taking so many hits, Brady said Wednesday, "It's a physical sport, so I think everyone is dealing with something. It's just part of the sport. Everyone's running around and they're big and fast and they hit hard. You have bumps and bruises, but you just deal with them the best you can and try to get ready for the next week."

Brady joined teammates at the start of practice Wednesday, going through warmups and position-specific drills, but gave way to Jimmy Garoppolo after that, according to the team's participation report.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) also didn't take part in any meaningful team-based drills, according to the Patriots. But like Brady, Gronkowski also is expected to be ready to play Sunday, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.