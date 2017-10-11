Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is considering season-ending surgery on his back, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Eifert is currently in Los Angeles during the Bengals' bye week as he decides whether to have micro disk surgery, which would be the third surgical procedure on his back in his career. The surgery would sideline him for four to six months.

Eifert, a 2013 first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, is in the final season of his contract with the Bengals. While the team expressed interest in re-signing him during the offseason, a new contract has not yet materialized. He would be an unrestricted free agent if he does not re-sign with Cincinnati.

Tight end Tyler Eifert is currently in the last year of his contract with the Bengals. Andrew Weber/Getty Images

Eifert has shown the ability to play at a Pro Bowl level when healthy. He caught 13 touchdown passes in 2015, his best season. However, he has never played a full NFL season and has reached double-digit games only twice in his NFL career.

He missed eight games last season because of back and ankle injuries. While he was initially held out because of the ankle issue, the back injury pushed his debut to midseason and ultimately ended his year after he elected to have surgery.

Eifert has played in only two games this season. He appeared to re-injure his back in the Bengals' Week 2 game against the Houston Texans.

While injured players often progress to rehab work on an adjacent field during practice, Eifert has not been seen at practice at all since the second week of the season.