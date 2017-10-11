METAIRIE, La. -- Former Super Bowl star Tracy Porter was arrested Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on charges of domestic battery and drug possession, police confirmed.

The arrest stemmed from an Oct. 5 incident, in which Porter and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation at a truck-driving school, where the alleged victim had gone to retrieve her keys from the former cornerback.

Tracy Porter Baton Rouge Police

According to a Baton Rouge police spokesman, a verbal altercation between the two turned physical. The woman claimed Porter grabbed her arms and pushed her back against a vehicle, before he then grabbed her around her neck and facial area. There were bruises in those areas consistent with her statement, according to the spokesman.

Porter told police that he did grab the alleged victim, but only to protect himself. Porter was found to be in possession of marijuana, acetaminophen and a firearm. He was charged with battery of a dating partner, possession of marijuana and intent to distribute a schedule 2 drug.

Porter, 31, is a native of Port Allen, Louisiana. He spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints after being a second-round draft pick in 2008. He became a Saints legend by intercepting Brett Favre in the 2010 NFC Championship Game and intercepting Peyton Manning and returning it for a game-clinching touchdown in Super Bowl XLIV.

Porter also played for the Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears from 2012 to 2016.