Mike Golic breaks down the turmoil in New York as the Giants contend with a "disenchanted' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. (1:51)

Golic on DRC: 'You don't walk out on your teammates' (1:51)

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been notified that he was suspended indefinitely after his meeting with coach Ben McAdoo on Thursday morning.

Rodgers-Cromartie was initially suspended Wednesday after he walked out of the Giants' facility.

The Pro Bowl cornerback left a recovery session Friday and threw his helmet in disgust when he was taken off the field late in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, sources told ESPN. He was in apparent pain and hobbling around the field at that time and went into the locker room with the intent to leave the stadium. He later returned to the field.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been suspended indefinitely after he walked out of the team facility Wednesday. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

McAdoo and Rodgers-Cromartie first met Tuesday to discuss his actions. Rodgers-Cromartie was told at that time that he would be inactive for Sunday night's game in Denver and would be fined for leaving the facility Friday. He walked out of the team facility the following day, prompting the suspension.

Rodgers-Cromartie stands to lose $410,588 each week he is suspended. Under the collective bargaining agreement, a player can be suspended no more than four weeks by a team for conduct detrimental to the club.

He has one more season remaining on a five-year, $35 million deal signed in 2014.

To replace Rodgers-Cromartie, the Giants signed cornerback Donte Deayon off their practice squad.