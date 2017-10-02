FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones said a hip flexor injury won't keep him from playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones, who suffered the injury in a Week 4 loss to Buffalo, had last week's bye to rest and recover. He's been limited the last two days of practice.

"I feel great,'' Jones told reporters Thursday. "We just have a plan here. I've been doing it the whole year. So, limited means really nothing. I'll be ready to go.''

Jones leads the 3-1 Falcons with 19 catches for 295 yards, but he has yet to score a touchdown.

"I don't know why people are worried about Julio Jones,'' Jones said. ``I'm not worried about it. I could care less about a touchdown. We're 3-1 right now. Right now, it's 0-0 for this quarter (of the season) for us. Whatever defenses give us, we're going to take. If that's me going out there and not scoring and we're still winning games, that's fine with me.''

Although Jones looks poised to play barring a last-minute setback, No. 2 receiver Mohamed Sanu is expected to miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Sanu hasn't practice this week. He wore Jones' No. 11 jersey while going through a rehab run on Thursday, while Jones practiced in Sanu's No. 12 jersey.

Jones talked about playing without Sanu, a reliable third-down target.

"It's next man up around here,'' Jones said. "We're going to miss him, if he doesn't dress out. But it's next man up. We've got the utmost confidence in whoever we bring up or who's playing, if it's Nick Williams or (Justin) Hardy and his position. ... We'll be ready to go.''